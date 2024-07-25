\nFollowing the initial report regarding a shooting attack adjacent to Nabi Ilyas, terrorists fired from a passing vehicle at IDF soldiers who were securing a route in the area. One soldier was moderately injured and two additional soldiers were lightly injured as a result of the attack. The soldiers have been evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment and their families have been notified.\n\nIDF soldiers are pursuing the terrorists and are reinforcing security on routes and towns in the area.\n\n\n