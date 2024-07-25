It has been cleared for publication that during the joint IDF and ISA operation, the body of the fallen soldier held captive Sergeant Major (Res.) Ravid Aryeh Katz, who fell in combat during the brutal October 7th attacks and whose body was abducted to the Gaza Strip, was also rescued.\n\nThe rescue was carried out Wednesday, alongside the rescue of the bodies of hostage Maya Goren, and of the fallen soldiers held captive Master Sergeant (Res.) Oren Goldin, Staff Sergeant Tomer Ahimas and Sergeant Kiril Brodski.\n\n