\nIsraeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz responded to reports saying that the Hamas terror group and Palestinian Authority chief Mahmoud Abbas' Fatah signed a reconciliatory agreement. \n\n"Hamas and Fatah signed an agreement in China for joint control of Gaza after the war," he said. "Instead of rejecting terrorism, Mahmoud Abbas embraces the murderers and rapists of Hamas, revealing his true face. In reality, this won’t happen because Hamas's rule will be crushed, and Abbas will be watching Gaza from afar. Israel's security will remain solely in Israel's hands."\n\n\n