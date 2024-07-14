Police Spokesman Eli Levi told Arutz Sheva-Israel National News at the scene of the ramming attack in central Israel: "Border Police forces neutralized the terrorist. I understand that some of the injured opened fire and assisted in neutralizing the terrorist and preventing him from executing an even worse attack." He added: "The possibility that it was a combined attack has been ruled out, it was a ramming attack, the gunshots that I reported were those of the neutralization of the terrorist."\n\n