The IDF Spokesperson's Unit said on Friday evening that, in response to the projectiles that were launched toward Metula in northern Israel earlier in the day, the IAF struck a Hezbollah military structure, terror infrastructure, and an observation post in the areas of Kfarkela, Taybeh, and Khiam in southern Lebanon.