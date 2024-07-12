\nThe Prime Minister's Office responded Friday to reports that Israel is discussing withdrawal from the Philadelphi Corridor.\n\n"The report by Reuters news agency that Israel is discussing the option of withdrawing from the Philadelphi Corridor is absolute fake news," PMO said. "The Prime Minister is insistent that Israel remain in the Philadelphi Corridor. That is what he instructed the negotiating teams, clarified to the US representatives this week, and updated the Cabinet last night."\n\n\nRead more\n\n\n\n