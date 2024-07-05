\nBritish Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Friday morning conceded defeat in the national election, saying the opposition Labour Party had won.\n\n“The Labour Party has won this general election and I have called Sir Keir Starmer to congratulate him on his victory,” said Sunak, who won his parliamentary seat in northern England despite his party's poor showing.\n\n“Today, power will change hands in a peaceful and orderly manner, with goodwill on all sides. That is something that should give us all confidence in our country’s stability and future.”\n\n\n