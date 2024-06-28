\nThe head of the Benjamin Regional Council and chairman of the Yesha Council, Israel Ganz, welcomed the cabinet's decision to approve five communities in Judea and Samaria.\n\n"We congratulate the cabinet on this move which will strengthen the State of Israel and we thank Prime Minister Netanyahu and Minister Bezalel Smotrich for leading the initiative. Judea and Samaria is crucial for the security of central Israel and strengthening it is reinforcement for Tel Aviv, Kfar Saba, Modi'in and Jerusalem," he said.\n\n"Especially in these difficult days, when we are at war for our home, strengthening the communities in the land of our ancestors is the proper Zionist response to the countries that are trying to promote a stranglehold on Israel by establishing a Palestinian state in the heart of the land over the beds of our children. We will continue to work with all parties so that more “young communities” receive the recognition they deserve."\n\n\n