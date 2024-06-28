Cabinet ministers on Thursday evening a series of measures promoted by Minister Bezalel Smotrich to strengthen the communities in Judea and Samaria and impose sanctions against the Palestinian Authority (PA) following the measures it promotes against Israel in the courts in The Hague, including arrest warrants against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

The Cabinet approved a package of measures that includes the cancellation of permits and various benefits for senior PA officials, restricting the movement of PA senior officials and preventing them from leaving the country, enforcing their incitement offenses, expelling senior officials, withdrawing enforcement powers from the PA in the Judean Desert and enforcement actions against rampant construction in the area, enforcement in Area B against damage to heritage sites and environmental hazards, and more.

In addition, the members of the Cabinet approved the regulation of five localities in the young settlement: Evyatar in Samaria, Sde Ephraim in Binyamin, Givat Assaf in Binyamin, Heletz in Gush Etzion and Adorayin on Mount Hebron.

On the subject of construction in Judea and Samaria, the publication of tenders for construction and the convening of the Supreme Planning Council to approve plans for thousands of housing units were approved.

Smotrich said, "After weeks of discussions, the Israeli government is promoting an appropriate response to the anti-Israeli measures led by the Palestinian Authority. The sanctions against the Palestinian Authority and the promotion of communities in all parts of our country are a clear message: For every country that unilaterally recognizes the PA as a state, we are establishing a community. The Palestinian Authority joined Hamas in attempts to harm Israel at home and abroad, and we will fight it. For those who needed proof, we got it on October 7. A Palestinian state in the heart of Israel is an existential threat, I will not allow such a disaster to be brought about the State of Israel."