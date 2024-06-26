\nIn a statement following the incident in Eilat, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said, "Following the siren that sounded regarding a hostile aircraft infiltration in the area of Eilat, over the past hour a UAV that was identified approaching Israeli territory from the area of the Red Sea fell off the coast of Eilat."\n\nIt added, "The UAV was monitored by IDF soldiers throughout the incident and it did not cross into Israeli territory. During the incident, an interceptor was launched toward the UAV."\n\nThe sirens regarding a hostile aircraft infiltration were activated in accordance with protocol, said the IDF..\n\n\n