\nAt least four people, including a senior field commander in Hezbollah, were killed in an alleged Israeli strike on the village of Jouya in southern Lebanon late Tuesday, three security sources told \nReuters\n.\n\nHe was identified by the sources as the group's commander for the central region of the southern border strip.\n\n\n(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shavuot in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)\n\n\n\n