A strike attributed to Israel on the village of Jouya in southern Lebanon late Tuesday killed at least four people, including a senior field commander in the Hezbollah terrorist organization, three security sources told Reuters.

He was identified by the sources as Hezbollah’s commander for the central region of the southern border strip.

There was no immediate comment from the IDF.

The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the commander's role in Hezbollah was as significant as that of Wissam Tawil, a senior Hezbollah commander who was eliminated in an Israeli strike in January.

Earlier on Tuesday evening, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that IAF fighter jets struck Hezbollah terror targets , including a military structure and launch post in the area of Aitaroun, along with Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in the area of Meiss El Jabal.

Simultaneously, an IDF aircraft struck a Hezbollah terrorist launch cell in the area of Deir Aames in southern Lebanon.

On Tuesday morning, a barrage of approximately 50 rockets was launched from Lebanon towards the central Golan Heights.

The IAF intercepted a number of rockets, and the rest fell in open areas. No one was injured.

