Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded to the announcement: "Israel is in an existential on several fronts. Benny, now is not the time to abandon the war - it's time to join forces. Citizens of Israel, we will continue to victory, and until we achieve the goals of the war, and above all, the release of our hostages and the elimination of Hamas.\n\n"My door is open to any Zionist party that is prepared to do its part and help bring victory over our enemies and ensure security for our citizens," the Prime Minister added.\n\n