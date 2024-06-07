\nThe IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said on Friday evening, “Earlier today, rocket and missile sirens sounded in the area of Nof HaGalil. Following a review of the incident, it was found that a UAV was identified that crossed from Lebanon and fell in an open area in the Jezreel Valley area.” \n\n“Defensive measures that were deployed failed to intercept the target. Furthermore, an additional UAV was identified crossing from Lebanon that fell in the area of Shomera,” it added.\n\n\n\n(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)\n\n\n\n\n