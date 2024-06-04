\nThe IDF Spokesperson's Unit said, "Over the past few hours, the IDF has been conducting a situational assessment with Israel Fire and Rescue Services to allocate additional means, forces, and firefighting capabilities in order to extinguish the fires in northern Israel."\n\n"At this stage, IDF reserve soldiers, engineer tools, mechanical equipment, fire trucks, and fire tanks were reinforced. An IDF Home Front Command's fire battalion is currently operating at the scene and assisting fire and rescue forces."\n\n"The forces gained control over the locations of fire, and at this stage, no human life is at risk. The Commanding Officer of the Northern Command is currently arriving at the Kiryat Shmona Fire Station."\n\nThe IDF also said that six IDF reservist soldiers were lightly injured as a result of smoke inhalation and transferred to a hospital to receive medical treatment. Their families have been notified.\n\n\n