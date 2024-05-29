\nBinyamin Regional Council Head and Yesha Council Chairman Israel Ganz responded to the attack near Shechem and said, "This evening we once again saw how the enemy here in Judea and Samaria seeks our destruction – everywhere, whether in Samaria or in Bat Hefer." \n\n"The answer should be through actions - the government and the IDF must act in the field targeting the foundations of the enemy and against those who support them. We strengthen the hands of the IDF soldiers who work with dedication for the security of the country,” he added.\n\n\n