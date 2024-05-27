Minister Israel Katz: "We will not remain silent in the face of a government that rewards terror and whose leaders Pedro Sanchez and Yolanda Diaz chant the antisemitic slogan 'From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.'\n\n"Those who reward Hamas and attempt to establish a Palestinian terror state will have no contact with the Palestinians."\n\nKatz concluded: "The days of the Inquisition are over. Today, the Jewish people have a sovereign and independent state, and no one will force us to convert our religion or threaten our existence - those who harm us, we will harm in return."\n\n