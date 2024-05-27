\nEarlier on Sunday evening, an IAF aircraft, in an IDF and ISA intelligence-based strike, eliminated the terrorist Yassin Rabia, the Commander of Hamas’ leadership in Judea and Samaria, as well as Khaled Nagar, a senior official in Hamas’ Judea and Samaria wing.\n\nThe strike was carried out in the area of Tal as Sultan, in northwest Rafah, based on precise intelligence.\n\nThe IDF said, "Hamas’ Judea and Samaria wing is responsible for the planning, funding, and carrying out of terror attacks throughout Judea and Samaria and within Israel".\n\n\n\nRead more\n\n\n\n\n