The Hamas terror organization has released an official statement on the death of President Raisi and Foreign Minister Abdullahian: "Most sincere condolences and sympathies to the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Imam Khamenei (Madazla Al-Aali) and the government and the nation. We are friends of Iran."\n\nThe statement added: "These martyrs were a collection of Iran's best leaders who had honorable positions in supporting the Palestinian issue, helping the struggle of our nation, and supporting the Palestinian resistance."