Iranian state media has confirmed that President Raisi is dead, writing: "Ayatollah Seyed Ebrahim Raisi Khadim al-Reza (peace be upon him), the eighth president of the Islamic Republic of Iran, who suffered an air accident on Sunday evening, May 30th, on his way back from the opening ceremony of the Qiz Qalasi Dam to Tabriz city, in Warzaghan region of the East Azerbaijan province, together with all his companions, has reached the lofty position of martyrdom at the same time as the night of the birth of Imam Rauf Ali Ibn Musa al-Reza (peace be upon him)."