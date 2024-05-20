\nRussia announced that it is sending a team of rescuers to Iran to help search for the helicopter carrying President Ebrahim Raisi.\n\n"At the request of the Iranian side, rescuers from the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations will assist in the search and rescue operation," the ministry wrote in a statement published on Telegram.\n\nThe team, which "consists of 47 specialists with the necessary gear and equipment, all-terrain vehicles, as well as a BO-105 helicopter," will head to the northwest city of Tabriz, it added.\n