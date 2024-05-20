\nSenate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said that intelligence authorities have informed him that there is "no evidence of foul play" in the crash of Raisi's helicopter.\n\n"It was very bad, foggy weather, northwest Iran where the copter crashed. So it looks like an accident, but it’s still being fully investigated," Schumer said, as quoted by \nNBC News\n. "There’s an ongoing effort to locate the helicopter. They still haven’t done that, and I’ll keep monitoring the situation as it unfolds.”\n