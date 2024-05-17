\nA few hours ago, the IAF struck terrorist infrastructure where Hezbollah terrorists operated in the area of al-Najariya in southern Lebanon. The terrorist infrastructure contained several compounds used by Hezbollah’s Aerial Defense Array and posed a threat to Israeli aircraft. \n\nHezbollah’s Aerial Defense Array deliberately operates from within civilian areas, thus endangering the lives of civilians in southern Lebanon. \n\nThe IDF will not tolerate a violation of aerial operational freedom and will operate to defend against any threat.\n\nWe warn the citizens of Lebanon to refrain from cooperation with the Hezbollah terrorist organization and emphasize that in doing so, they endanger themselves and their surroundings.\n