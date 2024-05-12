IDF ground forces on Saturday evening entered the Jabalia "refugee" camp in the northern Gaza Strip once again in an attempt to prevent Hamas from restoring its rule in the camp. During the day, the IAF and IDF artillery bombarded buildings known to be housing Hamas terrorists with thousands of kilograms of explosives. Explosions were heard all the way in central Israel.

Last week, IDF forces began operating in the eastern outskirts of Rafah, the Gaza Strip's southernmost city. While the operation is currently limited, it begins an offensive that has been anticipated for the past few months in what is considered Hamas's last stronghold.

Over the weekend terrorists launched missiles at the cities of Be'er Sheva and Ashkelon. In Be'er Sheva, a missile hit a playground, no one was hurt. In Ashkelon, three people were lightly wounded when a rocket hit a house. At the same time, Hezbollah continues to launch missiles and kamikaze drones from Lebanon into northern Israel.

Live Updates:

Sunday, 6:45 a.m.: Sirens sounded in Nahariya. A UAV was intercepted over the city.

Sunday, 1:10 a.m.: Sirens sounded in Ashkelon.

Sunday, 12:33 a.m.: Terrorists fired five rockets from Lebanon towards western Galilee.

Saturday, 11:40 p.m.: Sirens sounded in northern Israel.

Saturday, 9:00 p.m.: Over Shabbat (the Sabbath) sirens sounded in Kerem Shalom and at the Duda'im waste site near Ofakim, warning of incoming missiles.

The IDF reported: "Following the siren that sounded a short while ago in the area of Kerem Shalom, four launches were identified that crossed from the Rafah area. The IDF Aerial Defense Array successfully intercepted one of the launches and the rest fell in open areas. No injuries were reported."

In northern Israel, sirens sounded in multiple areas just after 7:00p.m., warning of four instances of hostile aircraft infiltration.

Following this, at just before 9:00p.m., the IDF reported, "Following the sirens that sounded in northern Israel, two UAVs that crossed from Lebanon fell in the area of Beit Hillel in northern Israel, no injuries were reported."

"Earlier today, IAF fighter jets struck a Hezbollah military structure in the area of Amra in southern Lebanon.

"Yesterday (Friday), the IDF Aerial Defense Array successfully intercepted two UAVs in Lebanese territory."