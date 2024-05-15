Throughout the day, numerous launches were fired toward several locations in northern Israel. The IDF struck the sources of the fire. \n\nA short while ago, IAF fighter jets struck the Hezbollah launch post from which the launches toward the area of Meron were fired earlier today. \n\nMoreover, IAF fighter jets struck earlier today a military compound belonging to Hezbollah's Radwan Forces in the area of Jabal Rezlane, as well as a Hezbollah military compound in the area of Blida in southern Lebanon.