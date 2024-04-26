\nA short while ago, IAF aircraft struck and eliminated Mosab Khalaf in the area of Meidoun in Lebanon, a senior terrorist in the Jamaa Islamiya terrorist organization who advanced a large number of terror attacks against Israel.\n\nThe Jamaa Islamiya terrorist organization recently planned and promoted a large number of terror attacks from Lebanese territory against Israel in the area of Har Dov, as well as additional areas in northern Israel.\n\n\n\n(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)\n\n\n