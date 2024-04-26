IDF eliminates terrorist Mosab Khalaf in Lebanon IDF Spokesperson's Unit

IAF aircraft on Friday evening struck and eliminated Mosab Khalaf, a senior terrorist in the Jamaa Islamiya terrorist organization who advanced a large number of terror attacks against Israel, in the area of Meidoun in Lebanon.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that “the Jamaa Islamiya terrorist organization recently planned and promoted a large number of terror attacks from Lebanese territory against Israel in the area of Har Dov, as well as additional areas in northern Israel.”

“The terrorist Mosab Khalaf cooperated with the branch of the Hamas terrorist organization in Lebanon, coordinating and carrying out terror attacks against Israel,” the IDF said.

“Khalaf’s elimination was carried out to harm the terrorist organization’s capability to carry out planned attacks against the State of Israel in the area of the northern border,” the statement concluded.

The elimination of Khalaf came hours after Sharif Suad, a resident of Ras al-Ein, an Arab village in the Galilee, was killed overnight Thursday as a result of an anti-tank missiles strike on the area of Har Dov in northern Israel.

Suad, a member of a Bedouin family that has contributed a lot to the IDF over the years, worked as a truck driver for the IDF as part of infrastructure work to create a barrier on Har Dov. The work is mostly carried out at night, in virtually complete darkness in order not to be seen by Hezbollah surveillance.

The Israeli driver's truck was hit by an anti-tank missile after being tracked by Hezbollah. An evacuation operation took several long minutes under fire and included artillery cover and air strikes.

Overnight, IAF fighter jets struck Hezbollah terror targets in the area of Chebaa in southern Lebanon, including a weapons storage facility and a launcher used by the terrorist organization. In addition, IDF soldiers fired to remove a threat in the area.

Furthermore, IAF fighter jets struck Hezbollah operational infrastructure in the area of Kfarchouba and a military compound in the area of Ain El Tineh in southern Lebanon.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)