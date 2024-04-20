Israeli President Isaac Herzog wrote, "On behalf of the entire Israeli people, I send my deepest thanks and appreciation to the US Congress, POTUS Biden, to Speaker Johnson and Rep. Jeffries, and all the American people."\n\n"As I conveyed last summer before a joint session of Congress: when the US is strong, Israel is stronger; when Israel is strong, the US is more secure.\n\n"The overwhelming bipartisan support for Israel is a striking testament to the fact that Israel has no closer ally than America, and America has no closer ally than Israel."