President Isaac Herzog said, “It is with great sadness that I - and all the Israeli people - mourn the passing of former Senator Joe Lieberman.”\n\n“Michal and I are proud to have called him a dear friend, and I relied frequently on his wise counsel. Joe was a great statesman, a true patriot, and a steadfast friend to the people of Israel. His legacy will be one of dedication to duty, and devotion to his country, his faith, his people, and his family,” added Herzog.\n\n“We send our deepest condolences to his dear wife Hadassah and all his family.”