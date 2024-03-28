\nPrime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday night, "Sara and I grieve with Hadassah and the entire Lieberman family on the passing of our beloved Joe Lieberman."\n\n"Joe was an exemplary public servant, an American patriot and a matchless champion of the Jewish people and the Jewish state."\n\n"In my very first meeting with him decades ago, I was struck by his integrity, decency and civic courage. He had a deep moral sense and common sense and was fearless in the defense of truth," said Netanyahu.\n\n"He was also an extraordinarily kind and loyal personal friend. We will miss you greatly Joe. May the Lieberman family be comforted among the mourners of Zion and Jerusalem," concluded Netanyahu.\n