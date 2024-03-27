\nPresident Herzog commented on the passing of Prof. Kahneman, stating "With the passing of Professor Daniel Kahneman, we lose one of the brightest minds we have known. As a Jewish boy who lived under German occupation in France, he went on to become a Nobel Laureate whose research made history and changed the way humanity perceives reality. Through his development of Prospect Theory, and his vital and groundbreaking work in the fields of economics and psychology, he brought great pride to the State of Israel and the Jewish people as a whole. His research will continue to contribute to humanity and science even after his death, as will the many students he inspired. May his memory be blessed."\n