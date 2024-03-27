Nobel Prize laureate Daniel Kahneman passed away on Wednesday at the age of 90.

Kahneman, an Israeli-American psychologist, was awarded the 2002 Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences for his work in behavioral economics.

He was a senior scholar and faculty member emeritus at Princeton University's Department of Psychology and Princeton School of Public and International Affairs.

In the 1970s Kahneman taught at the Hebrew University in Jerusalem.

In 2008, US President Barack Obama presented Kahneman with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.