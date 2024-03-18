\nFollowing IDF and ISA intelligence indicating the presence of senior Hamas terrorists in the Shifa hospital, IDF and ISA forces conducting precise operational activity in the compound eliminated Faiq Mabhuoch, head of the Operations Directorate of Hamas' Internal Security. He was also responsible for coordination of Hamas terrorist activities in the Gaza Strip.\n\nFaiq Mabhouh was eliminated in an encounter with the troops while armed and hiding in a compound at the Shifa hospital, from which he operated and advanced terrorist activity. Numerous weapons were located in the room adjacent to where he was eliminated.\n