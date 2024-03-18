Following IDF and ISA intelligence indicating the presence of senior Hamas terrorists in the Shifa hospital, IDF and ISA forces conducting precise operational activity in the compound eliminated Faiq Mabhuoch, head of the Operations Directorate of Hamas' Internal Security.

He was also responsible for the coordination of Hamas terrorist activities in the Gaza Strip.

The IDF says Faiq Mabhouh was eliminated in an encounter with the troops while armed and hiding in a compound at the Shifa hospital, from which he operated and advanced terrorist activity.

Numerous weapons were located in the room adjacent to where he was eliminated.

The IDF overnight (Sunday) launched an operation in the Shifa Hospital based on intelligence information indicating the use of the hospital by senior Hamas terrorists to conduct and promote terrorist activity.

The IDF reported that troops identified terrorist fire toward them from a number of hospital buildings. The forces engaged the terrorists and identified several hits.