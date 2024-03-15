\nThe IDF Spokesperson's Unit said on Friday evening that earlier in the day, a launch from northern Gaza toward the city of Sderot was identified and successfully intercepted by the IDF Aerial Defense Array. \n\n"A few minutes after the identification, the IDF and IAF carried out a joint aircraft and artillery strike on the launcher, which was located in the northern Gaza Strip. The launcher was destroyed as a result of the strike," it added.\n\n\n(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)\n\n