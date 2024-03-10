Israel's war against Hamas, dubbed Swords of Iron, entered its 23rd week on Saturday. The war began on October 7th, the Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah, when Hamas launched an assault by land sea, and air, massacring over 1,200 and taking 240 Israelis and foreigners hostage. As the war continues, IDF forces continue to advance through southern and central Gaza as terrorists continue launching rockets at the Jewish state from Lebanon and Gaza.

The IDF on Saturday announced that Major (res.) Amishar Ben David, a resident of the Yovel neighborhood of the town, was killed in action in Gaza over Shabbat.

Live updates:

Sunday, 9:25 a.m.: Sirens sounded in northern Israel.

Sunday, 9:12 a.m.: Sirens sounded in northern Israel