In response to the launches toward northern Israel carried out by the Hezbollah terrorist organization earlier this morning (Tuesday), IDF fighter jets struck two Hezbollah military command centers in the area of Baalbek, deep inside Lebanon, a short while ago. Hezbollah used these sites to store significant assets used to strengthen its weapons arsenal.\n\nFurthermore, a military compound in the area of Khiam and terrorist infrastructure in the area of Bint Jbeil were also struck earlier today.\n\n\n