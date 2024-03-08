\nUS President Joe Biden officially announced the mission to bring in humanitarian aid to Gaza.\n\n“Tonight, I’m directing the US military to lead an emergency mission to establish a temporary pier in the Mediterranean on the coast of Gaza that can receive large shipments carrying food, water, medicine and temporary shelter,” Biden said at the State of the Union address.\n\n“No US boots will be on the ground. A temporary pier will enable a massive increase in the amount of humanitarian assistance getting into the Gaza every day … Israel must allow more aid into Gaza ensure humanitarian workers aren’t caught in the crossfire.”\n