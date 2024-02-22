According to the IDF, over the past few hours, numerous launches were identified crossing into the areas of Zar'it and Metula in northern Israel. IDF soldiers struck the source of the fire.\n\nIDF soldiers identified terrorists entering a Hezbollah military compound in the area of Blida. Following the identification, IDF fighter jets were scrambled and struck the compound where the terrorists were identified.\n\nIn addition, during the day, IDF artillery fired to remove a threat in several areas in southern Lebanon.\n\n\n