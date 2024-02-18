Israel's war against Hamas, dubbed Swords of Iron, entered its 20th week on Saturday. The war began on October 7th, the Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah, when Hamas launched an assault by land sea, and air, massacring over 1,200 and taking 240 Israelis and foreigners hostage. As the war continues, IDF forces continue to advance through southern and central Gaza as terrorists continue launching rockets at the Jewish state from Lebanon and Gaza.

Over the past week, the IDF began operating in the Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, where, according to intelligence, Hamas terrorists hid and held hostages. So far the IDF has apprehended over 100 terrorists in the hospital compound.

Live updates:

Sunday, 3:40 p.m.: An antitank missile was fired at the entrance gate of Moshav Shtula in northern Israel. Two individuals were treated for shock. The IDF is responding with artillery fire.

Saturday, 7:52 p.m.: The IDF struck a series of operational command and control centers in the central Gaza Strip in which Hamas terrorists were operating, the IDF reported.

The statement added that, "A short while ago, IDF fighter jets completed a series of strikes against the Hamas terrorist organization in the areas of Nuseirat and Deir al Balah."

"Based on intelligence, a series of operational command and control centers in which Hamas terrorists were operating were struck."

Saturday 7:40 p.m.: Earlier today, IDF fighter jets struck Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure and a launch post in the area of Jabal Blat in southern Lebanon, the IDF confirmed.

In addition, IDF artillery fired toward the area of Wadi Hamul in order to remove a threat.

Saturday, 7:00 p.m.: IDF fighter jets struck Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in the area of Jabal Blat, and killed a terrorist who was at the scene, the IDF said Saturday.

In addition, a military compound was struck in the area of Bint Jbeil. Over the past day, IDF artillery struck in a number of areas in southern Lebanon.

On Friday night, in response to launches from Syria toward the southern Golan Heights which didn’t cross into Israeli territory, IDF artillery struck the area of the fire, and fighter jets struck a weapons storage facility of the Syrian army in the area of Mhajjah.

On Saturday morning, just after 10:00 a.m., sirens sounded in the city of Ashkelon and Mavki'im, in southern Israel.

Less than 30 minutes later, the IDF eliminated the terrorist responsible for the rocket fire.