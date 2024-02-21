Over the past few hours, IDF fighter jets struck Hezbollah terror targets in Lebanon.\n\nAmong the targets struck were several terrorist infrastructures, an observation post in the area of Khiam, and a military post in the area of Zibqin from which launches toward the area of Shlomi in northern Israel were carried out earlier today.\n\nFurthermore, earlier today, an IDF helicopter struck an observation post in which terrorists were operating in the area of Ramyeh. Additionally, IDF artillery struck in the area of Aitaroun to remove an immediate threat.