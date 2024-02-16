Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded to the shooting attack at the Masmiya-Re'em Junction.\n \n"I send condolences from the bottom of my heart to the families of the victims in the terror attack at the Re'em Junction and pray for the wellbeing of the wounded. This attack reminds us that the entire country is a front and that the murderers, who come not only from Gaza, want to kill us all. We will continue to fight with all our might until total victory, on every front, in every place, until we restore the security and quiet to all citizens of Israel."