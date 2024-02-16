Police and rescue forces were called to the Masmiya Junction in the southern district after six people were wounded in a shooting.

Magen David Adom reported that medical personnel treated five people who were seriously wounded in the shooting, four seriously.

A 20-year-old man is in critical condition and required CPR, a 20-year-old man is in serious condition, a 65-year-old man is in serious condition, a 16-year-old boy is in serious condition, and a 65-year-old woman is in moderate condition.

The wounded were evacuated to Assuta Medical Center and Kaplan Medical Center.

Shuli, an eyewitness who works in a nearby restaurant, recounted: "People shouted 'There's an attack!' A mess started, people ran into the restaurant in panic, then a policeman came and came in and asked if we saw a suspect with a white kippah. People are really stressed, calling family members. They saw people falling and being dragged."

The shooter was neutralized at the scene.