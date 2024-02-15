\nThe IDF has apprehended a number of suspects in the Nasser Hospital.\n\nThe goal of the precise and limited operation is to reach Hamas terrorist operatives, including those suspected of involvement in the October 7th massacre.\n\nOn Tuesday, the IDF officially contacted the Director of the Nasser Medical Center, calling for the immediate cessation of all Hamas terrorist activity from within the hospital and the immediate evacuation of all Hamas terrorists from within.\n\nThe operational activity is continuing.\n