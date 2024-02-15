IDF troops have apprehended a number of suspects in the Nasser Hospital, a Thursday afternoon military statement confirmed.

"The goal of the precise and limited operation is to reach Hamas terrorist operatives, including those suspected of involvement in the October 7th massacre," the statement read.

"On Tuesday, the IDF officially contacted the Director of the Nasser Medical Center, calling for the immediate cessation of all Hamas terrorist activity from within the hospital and the immediate evacuation of all Hamas terrorists from within.

"The operational activity is continuing."

Earlier on Thursday, IDF spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said that the IDF is conducting a "a precise and limited operation" inside Nasser Hospital.

"We have credible intelligence from a number of sources, including from released hostages, indicating that Hamas held hostages at the Nasser hospital in Khan Yunis and that there may be bodies of our hostages in the Nasser hospital facility," he said.

"Because Hamas terrorists are likely hiding behind injured civilians inside Nasser hospital right now and appear to have used the hospital to hide our hostages there too, the IDF is conducting a precise and limited operation inside Nasser hospital."