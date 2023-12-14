\nUS President Joe Biden accused the Republicans of failing to help him in assisting Israel, Ukraine and the American people, after the House of Representatives voted in favor of an impeachment inquiry against him.\n\n“I wake up every day focused on the issues facing the American people – real issues that impact their lives, and the strength and security of our country and the world. Unfortunately, House Republicans are not joining me. Instead of doing anything to help make Americans’ lives better, they are focused on attacking me with lies. Instead of doing their job on the urgent work that needs to be done, they are choosing to waste time on this baseless political stunt that even Republicans in Congress admit is not supported by facts,” said Biden.\n\n“The American people deserve better. I know what I am going to remain focused on. I would invite Republicans in Congress to join me,” he concluded.\n\n\n