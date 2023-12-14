The GOP-controlled House of Representatives on Wednesday voted to authorize its impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, NBC News reported.

The 221-212 vote was along party lines.

“The impeachment power resides solely with the House of Representatives. If a majority of the House now says we’re in an official impeachment inquiry as part of our constitutional duty to do oversight, that carries weight. That’s going to help us get these witnesses in,” Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH), one of the leaders of the impeachment push, told reporters after the vote.

“We do not take this responsibility lightly and will not prejudge the investigation’s outcome,” Speaker Mike Johnson and his leadership team said in a joint statement after the vote. “But the evidentiary record is impossible to ignore.”

Before the vote, Johnson called it “the next necessary step” and acknowledged there are “a lot of people who are frustrated this hasn’t moved faster.“

The impeachment inquiry is tied to the dealings of Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, as Republicans have questioned his father’s connections to his financial affairs.

Then-House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was the first to announce that House Republicans would launch an impeachment inquiry against President Biden over “allegations of abuse of power, obstruction and corruption" in his involvement with the foreign business dealings of his son.

Wednesday’s vote took place less than a week after Hunter Biden was charged with nine counts, including failure to file and pay taxes; evasion of assessment; and false or fraudulent tax return.

Hunter Biden was charged in September with three counts related to lying on a federal form to acquire a Colt Cobra handgun in 2018 and for being an illegal drug user in possession of the gun.

Several weeks later, he pleaded not guilty to three federal crimes related to his purchase of a revolver at a Delaware gun shop in 2018. It was the first-ever prosecution by the Justice Department of the child of a sitting president.