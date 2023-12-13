\n"The Yesha Council shares in the grief of Edna and Rafi Ben Basat on the death of their son Col. Itzhak Ben Basat, 44, HY”D, head of the Golani Brigade’s commander’s team, who fell in Gaza defending the State of Israel," the Council said.\n\n"Rafi, Yitzchak's father, is the former deputy head of the Binyamin Regional Council, was one of the leaders in the struggle against the 2005 expulsion from Gush Katif through the Yesha Council, and was at the forefront of building communities in Judea and Samaria.\n\n"Yitzhak, known as 'Benba', was a brave warrior, who was brought up on the values of Zionism and love of the homeland, and fought with great courage before falling in Gaza yesterday.\n\n"We join in mourning his passing, along with the passing of all of the brave IDF fighters who fell sanctifying G-d’s name. May their memories serve as a blessing."\n