\nUnited Hatzalah has confirmed that two of their first responders were injured in a rocket attack on Sderot earlier on Thursday.\n\nUnited Hatzalah volunteer EMT Kfir Atar said: "We provided initial treatment to two fellow United Hatzalah EMTs who were on their way to provide medical treatment at the scene of another incident when an additional rocket fell near them. They were both transported to Barzilai Hospital, while at this stage one is in moderate condition and the other is lightly injured."\n