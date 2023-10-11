Following the firing of an antitank missile from Lebanese territory towards Israel, the IDF said, "IDF aircraft struck terror targets belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization in Lebanon; Artillery fire was carried out toward the origin of the launch."\n\n"In response to the anti-tank missile fired at IDF soldiers a short while ago, an IDF aircraft struck a military observation post belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization in southern Lebanon. Furthermore, IDF artillery struck the area from which the launch originated."